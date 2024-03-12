Great American Bancorp, Inc. (GTPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 1st

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Great American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GTPS remained flat at $37.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Great American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.

Great American Bancorp Company Profile

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

