Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Great American Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GTPS remained flat at $37.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. Great American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $44.95.
About Great American Bancorp
