Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Update

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 9,970.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Great Eagle Stock Performance
GEAHF stock remained flat at $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Great Eagle has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.05.
Great Eagle Company Profile
