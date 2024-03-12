Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Update

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 9,970.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Great Eagle Stock Performance

GEAHF stock remained flat at $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Great Eagle has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the Mainland China, Japan, Italy and internationally. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

