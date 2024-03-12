Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

GRBK stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 96,923 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.