GreenFirst Forest Products (GFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE:GFP remained flat at C$0.80 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,238. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.96.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

