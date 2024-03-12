Grin One Day Volume Hits $314,803.38 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $314,803.38 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,231.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.20 or 0.00595584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00134972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00050860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.00200769 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00054079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.33 or 0.00154137 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

