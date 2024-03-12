GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($21.14) to GBX 1,820 ($23.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,658.75 ($21.25).

Shares of GSK stock traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,682.40 ($21.56). The company had a trading volume of 962,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,953. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,719.80 ($22.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,401.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,613.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,506.85.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,880.20). In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,880.20). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.24), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,969,572.53). Insiders have purchased 19,846 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,276 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

