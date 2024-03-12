GTS Securities LLC Buys 34,413 Shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned 6.68% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 3,531.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 262,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Stock Performance

FLAU stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.06. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $29.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

About Franklin FTSE Australia ETF

The Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Australia RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Australian stocks. FLAU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

