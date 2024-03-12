GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $18,272,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GXO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. 28,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

