Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 322,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRT. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.77.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

