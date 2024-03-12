Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.85

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 382484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.