Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Shares Bought by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.40% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000.

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. 592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.73. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

The Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multifactor and quant-driven index of emerging market stocks aimed at reducing concentration risk prevalent in cap-weighted indexes. ROAM was launched on Feb 26, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

