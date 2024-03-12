Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.36. 306,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,677. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

