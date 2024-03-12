Head to Head Analysis: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) vs. Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) and Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Tower and Rural Funds Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 1 10 0 2.91 Rural Funds Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

American Tower currently has a consensus target price of $217.55, suggesting a potential upside of 5.20%. Given American Tower’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Tower is more favorable than Rural Funds Group.

This table compares American Tower and Rural Funds Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 13.31% 12.80% 2.24% Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Rural Funds Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $11.14 billion 8.65 $1.48 billion $3.18 65.03 Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Rural Funds Group.

Summary

American Tower beats Rural Funds Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).

