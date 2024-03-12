Head-To-Head Comparison: Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) & Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Credit Acceptance and Bread Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance 1 2 0 0 1.67 Bread Financial 4 7 1 0 1.75

Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus target price of $381.75, suggesting a potential downside of 30.62%. Bread Financial has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.11%. Given Bread Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than Credit Acceptance.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance $1.90 billion 3.56 $286.10 million $22.02 24.99 Bread Financial $5.17 billion 0.35 $718.00 million $14.32 2.55

This table compares Credit Acceptance and Bread Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Acceptance. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Credit Acceptance has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Credit Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Credit Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bread Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Acceptance and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance 15.04% 30.94% 7.30% Bread Financial 13.87% 26.24% 3.34%

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. The company serves independent and franchised automobile dealers. Credit Acceptance Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

