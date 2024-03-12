Head-To-Head Contrast: Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) vs. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 229.60%. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 140.67%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

39.8% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.76% -51.08% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -109.40% -98.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$41.31 million ($0.64) -3.14 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.73 million ($0.42) -6.60

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals beats Anebulo Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers. The company also develops CPI-818, a covalent inhibitor of ITK, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial to treat patients with various malignant T-cell lymphomas, as well as designed to inhibit the proliferation of certain malignant T-cells; and Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced or refractory renal cell cancer. Its preclinical stage products include CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression; and CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

