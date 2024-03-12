Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Hits New 52-Week High at $184.00

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 184 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.22), with a volume of 61271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.08).

Helios Underwriting Stock Up 6.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £129.32 million, a PE ratio of 3,250.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

