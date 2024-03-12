HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE HRT opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $14,668,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

