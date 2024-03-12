Hiscox (LON:HSX) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,212.00

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,212 ($15.53) and last traded at GBX 1,212 ($15.53), with a volume of 250315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,193 ($15.29).
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSX shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.76) to GBX 1,270 ($16.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.09) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,230.40 ($15.76).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,263.16%.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
