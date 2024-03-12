Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

