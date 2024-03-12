Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after acquiring an additional 944,765 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,788,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,531,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.92. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $209.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

