Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Sells £531,884.16 in Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Burns sold 165,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.11), for a total value of £531,884.16 ($681,465.93).

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Hollywood Bowl Group stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 327 ($4.19). 305,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27. The company has a market capitalization of £561.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,605.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 211.85 ($2.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.50 ($4.43). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 303.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 275.

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 11.27 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 410 ($5.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

