Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

