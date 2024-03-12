Howard Williams Purchases 137 Shares of Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG) Stock

Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) insider Howard Williams bought 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £382.23 ($489.72).

Shares of Dunedin Income Growth stock remained flat at GBX 277 ($3.55) during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 235,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Dunedin Income Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 248.97 ($3.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.52 ($3.97). The stock has a market cap of £404.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,538.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 274.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 270.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dunedin Income Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,777.78%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

