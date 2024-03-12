HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Down 79.4% in February

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the February 14th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HOYA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded down $3.20 on Tuesday, reaching $129.29. 11,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,653. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.32. HOYA has a 12 month low of $95.04 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. HOYA had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 21.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

