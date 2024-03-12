HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 779.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 779.86 ($9.99).

HSBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.51) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.25) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

HSBA stock opened at GBX 575.80 ($7.38) on Thursday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 512.30 ($6.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 665.60 ($8.53). The firm has a market cap of £109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 639.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 611.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 615.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,444.44%.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.64), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($683,784.96). Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

