Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.36. 302,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,789. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.06 and a 200 day moving average of $452.79. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.54 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

