HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $14.96

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $16.03. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 24,539 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 10.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 28.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

