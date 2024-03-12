ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0476 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

ICL Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NYSE ICL traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. 349,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,894,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 419,241 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ICL Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,653,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,056,000 after purchasing an additional 363,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ICL Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 199.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,144,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

ICL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

