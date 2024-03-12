ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0476 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
ICL Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.
ICL Group Stock Performance
NYSE ICL traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. 349,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ICL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ICL
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ICL Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.