ICON Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. ICON has a market cap of $335.94 million and $31.26 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 984,052,473 coins and its circulating supply is 984,052,474 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 984,022,752.7485038 with 984,022,252.6214043 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.35276506 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $34,907,877.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.