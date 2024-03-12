IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,948 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $321,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,289,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX remained flat at $548.31 on Tuesday. 162,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,162. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

