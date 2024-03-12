iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches Market Cap of $300.88 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $300.88 million and $22.41 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00005755 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00017325 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00025138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,303.70 or 1.00100650 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00182452 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 4.23041533 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $28,652,078.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.