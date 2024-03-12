IMA Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded up $48.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $905.89. 35,885,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,542,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $673.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock worth $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.