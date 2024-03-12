IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total transaction of $16,097,017.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total value of $16,097,017.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,292,638 shares of company stock worth $564,878,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $14.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,234,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,042,313. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.82 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

