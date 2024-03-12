IMA Wealth Inc. Has $6.41 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after buying an additional 882,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after buying an additional 1,248,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,246. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.