ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMGN. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright lowered ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair lowered ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89.

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,660 shares of company stock worth $9,210,070. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,466,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,095,000 after acquiring an additional 984,795 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,924,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

