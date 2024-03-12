Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Lessened by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.26% of Incyte worth $34,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,755. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $76.04.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

