Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Down 6.7%

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 98,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 121,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Independence Gold Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$33.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Independence Gold Company Profile

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and Boulevard project with approximately 958 quartz mining claims covering approximately 19,960 hectares situated in Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

