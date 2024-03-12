Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Shares Bought by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for 9.8% of PFS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acas LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.1% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of BATS KAPR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. 5,851 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

