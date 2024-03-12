InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

TSE IPO traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.31. 38,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.42. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.03 and a 1 year high of C$2.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

