Insider Buying: Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) Director Meghan Crawford-Hamlin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

PBHC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.14.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 12.76%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.84%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

