Insider Buying: Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Insider Acquires 7,621 Shares of Stock

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) insider Dean K. Finch acquired 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($16.85) per share, for a total transaction of £100,216.15 ($128,399.94).

Persimmon Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PSN stock traded down GBX 36.50 ($0.47) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,338 ($17.14). 1,012,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,571. The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.47, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,414.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,241.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Persimmon Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 925 ($11.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,501 ($19.23).

Persimmon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $20.00. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,766.99%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Read More

