Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells 5,590 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 5,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $582,030.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,036.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CHD traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 240,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average is $94.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 218,501 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 94,639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,130,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,458,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

