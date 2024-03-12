Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells 15,400 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. 114,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after buying an additional 1,434,437 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $620,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

