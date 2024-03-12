Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Insider Sells 2,768 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) insider Gregory A. Odle sold 2,768 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $76,369.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,250.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. 3,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.59 million, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.16. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,810,000 after purchasing an additional 212,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,952,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,107,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 68,115 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Truist Financial cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on KIDS

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.