Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells 2,623 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $144,842.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,858.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andersons Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.33. 4,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Andersons by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 4.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

