INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.50

Shares of INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 54.98 ($0.70), with a volume of 189243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.71).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.16. The stock has a market cap of £55.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2,767.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.87.

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. It distributes frames and optical products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Liberty, Henri Lloyd, O'Neill, Caterpillar, BOTANIQ, and other brand names.

