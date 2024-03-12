inSure DeFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $266,464.14 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $206.00 million and $266,464.14 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00766153 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $437,234.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

