Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Trading 5.7% Higher

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. 2,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Intchains Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

Institutional Trading of Intchains Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

