Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 59.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,403,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,296 shares of company stock worth $5,093,810 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MMC opened at $205.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $206.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.